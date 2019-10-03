Pub near Sheffield put up for sale
A pub on the outskirts of Sheffield has been put up for sale.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 11:10 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 11:15 am
The Barrack in Apperknowle, Dronfield, is on the market for £350, 000.
Read More
Read MoreMan robbed of phone in Sheffield street after arranging to meet buyer via online app
It is due to go under the hammer at the Mark Jenkinson and Son auction held at The Platinum Suite at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium on Tuesday, October 22, at 2pm.