The winning ticket worth £75,443.40 was bought in Barnsley, but the rightful owner has not come forward to claim their prize.

National Lottery players are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

The winning ticket matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on August 20.

The winning prize of more than £75,000 remains unclaimed

The numbers on that date were 3, 9, 19, 20, 23 and the Lucky Star numbers were 9 and 11.

The lucky ticket-holder has until February 16, 2022 to claim their prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy their tickets in retail in line with government guidance. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.