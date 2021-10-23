South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis, who has been at the forefront of calling on the Government to significantly enhance the transport system, said that this will overhaul the region's bus, rail, and travel network, as well as the renewal of Supertram.

Earlier this month, he and other South Yorkshire leaders urged the ministers to back their plans for the transformative programme, after submitting their bids to the Government to be considered in the Comprehensive Spending Review.

With the secured funding, the project will make significant changes to South Yorkshire's transportation infrastructure, allowing people to prioritise public transportation, walking, and cycling as their primary modes of transportation.

South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis has secured £570m investment to transform the region's transport network

Welcoming the news, he said: "South Yorkshire deserves and needs a world-class transport network.

"I’ve fought hard to secure the transformative investment we need for South Yorkshire and repeatedly called on ministers to match my ambitions.

"That message has finally been heard by the Government. The money we have secured will get South Yorkshire moving and help deliver a public transport revolution – benefitting all parts of our region and making public transport the first choice for travel.

"Passengers in South Yorkshire will benefit from faster bus services, upgraded shelters and stops, better rail stations and a massive expansion in high-quality walking and cycle routes.

"I want a stronger, greener, fairer South Yorkshire and this settlement marks a big step forward on that journey."

Improving the bus network

The plans, among others, include improving the bus network by giving buses priority on roads, providing better vehicles, stations, and stops. It includes significant investment in electric buses and installing charging infrastructure at stations and on streets and depots across South Yorkshire to move towards a zero-emission fleet.

The investment will also help ease congestion, build new junctions and repair potholes on South Yorkshire’s roads.

Furthermore, the proposal involves extensive upgrades to the A635 between Doncaster and Barnsley, including the construction of new bus lanes and priority signalling to make journeys faster and more dependable on one of South Yorkshire's most polluted routes.