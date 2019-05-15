£500K needed for community hub
A Sheffield reverend is asking for £500K‘ desperately’ needed to renovate a former church which is now community hub.
Reverend Julie Upton is appealing capital funding to provide the funds needed to revamp The Temple Park Centre, formerly William Temple Church, in the Manor Park estate.
After closing as a place of regular worship in 2017, the centre was developed as a multi-use community hub which is used by a range of groups including Manor After School Kids ‘Klub’ and Manor Community Childcare Centre.
Major refurbishment work is needed, however, to redesign and upgrade the building to make it much more accessible and user friendly.
Reverend Julie Upton, team rector of Sheffield Manor Parish and project trustee, said: “Over the years local people have used the building to gather together, celebrate and enjoy themselves.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We desperately need capital funding so we can better meet the current and future needs of the people we serve.”
The project has worked with Self Architects and White Design to draw up a phased £500,000 programme which includes replacing the toilets, creating more multi-use space, café and soft play area, developing a new main entrance and reception and improving disabled access. Last year, a grant application to the Veolia Environmental Trust, with support from the Methodist Church, funded new heating, lighting, windows and internal decoration in the centre, which is based on Harborough Avenue.
Community Minister Simon Loveitt said: “The centre is a much-loved building and is already well used but the refurbishment project would enable us to reach so many more people.”