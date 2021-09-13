£32k raised at fundraising night hosted by Sheffield United

The organisation, based at Smithy Wood and High Green, have been a longstanding partner of the Blades and are one of their Academy’s nominated charities. Over the past year, the charity has moved its adult services into a new home and has ambitious plans to move its school into Thorncliffe Hall.

On Wednesday (8 September), players, coaches and club staff were joined by businesses and organisations from across Sheffield.

Among the other guests were superstar fundraisers 10-year old ‘Captain’ Tobias Weller, who goes to Paces School, and 19-year old Jack Mitchell, who is now supported by Paces Living Adult Services, for an event hosted by Paces’ patron and Yorkshire legend Harry Gration MBE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack and Tobias with (left to right) Dave McCarthy and Jon Helliwell from Sheffield United with former Blades professional Tony Currie.

During the evening, an auction of football memorabilia was held, donations made to support the charity and two companies have sponsored rooms at the new home for Paces School. The total raised so far, with money still coming in, is £32,000.

Julie Booth, head of fundraising at Paces, said: “We were blown away by the incredible support shown by businesses from across Sheffield who were impressed by Tobias and Jack who showcase so well the difference Paces is making to the lives of children and adults from across South Yorkshire and beyond.