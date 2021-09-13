£32k raised at fundraising night hosted by Sheffield United
Sheffield United has hosted a night of fundraising and celebration of the work of Paces, the leading specialist centre, charity and school for individuals with Cerebral Palsy and motor disorder, raising an incredible £32,000.
The organisation, based at Smithy Wood and High Green, have been a longstanding partner of the Blades and are one of their Academy’s nominated charities. Over the past year, the charity has moved its adult services into a new home and has ambitious plans to move its school into Thorncliffe Hall.
On Wednesday (8 September), players, coaches and club staff were joined by businesses and organisations from across Sheffield.
Among the other guests were superstar fundraisers 10-year old ‘Captain’ Tobias Weller, who goes to Paces School, and 19-year old Jack Mitchell, who is now supported by Paces Living Adult Services, for an event hosted by Paces’ patron and Yorkshire legend Harry Gration MBE.
During the evening, an auction of football memorabilia was held, donations made to support the charity and two companies have sponsored rooms at the new home for Paces School. The total raised so far, with money still coming in, is £32,000.
Julie Booth, head of fundraising at Paces, said: “We were blown away by the incredible support shown by businesses from across Sheffield who were impressed by Tobias and Jack who showcase so well the difference Paces is making to the lives of children and adults from across South Yorkshire and beyond.
“A huge thank you to everyone who joined us, donated and continues to pledge support, and we’re particularly grateful to everyone at Sheffield United for allowing us to host this event, supporting us to make it happen and being loyal partners for everything we do at Paces.”