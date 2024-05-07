Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield-based youth charity Chilypep has joined forces with building consultancy Fourth Wall to create the new youth centre.

Chilypep’s current building in Parson Cross is undergoing a £1m extension and refurbishment to expand the services the charity can offer to children and young people across South Yorkshire.

It will also enable it to support the local community with a multifunctional hall for groups to use as well as providing broadband to the local area.

Construction on the building is underway, with OneSpace Interiors appointed as contractor, with completion scheduled for August 2024.

The charity is the only facility of its type in this area of the city, providing key youth services and community support.

In the past year, Chilypep has engaged more than 2,300 young people and distributed more than 100 grants to support its users with clothing, food, travel and wellbeing.

Victoria Mikos is one of the local young people who has benefited from Chilypep’s work after attending a Young Community Leaders course.

She carried out consultation to find out what young people would want from the new centre and even contributed to the funding bid.

Victoria attended on the first day of construction to put the first spade in the ground of the build.

The £1m project is being funded by the Youth Improvement Fund grant programme funded by the government.

Joshua Weston, founder and lead director of Fourth Wall Building Consultancy, said: “Being born and raised Sheffield myself, it’s a privilege to help Chilypep and SOAR as they support young people in my hometown.

“From creating a multifunctional community space, to developing accessible areas and creating a fantastic office for the team, this transformation will be so important to Chilypep and the young people they support, and I’m so pleased they chose to partner with Fourth Wall for the project.”

Lesley Pollard, CEO of Chilypep said: “Youth clubs and youth workers are a vital and unique source of personal, social and emotional growth, opportunity and support for young people, providing trusted adults and safe spaces where they can have opportunities to learn, grow, achieve and have fun.

“Once open, this new centre will provide much needed open access youth clubs and activities for young people in the area, as well as volunteer training opportunities, a local foodbank, money and benefits advice services and a fully equipped IT suite.

“We’re thrilled to be able to create a space for young people to access opportunities to socialise, develop their skills and talents, try new things, and get support if they need it.”

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss welcomed the work and said: “This facili ty is an important hub for the community, providing vital services for young people across Sheffield.