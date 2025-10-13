Nearly £15,000 has been raised for the grieving families of two South Yorkshire boys from the same school who died just hours apart.

Carter Crampton, three, and Freddie Michael Webster, five, who were both pupils at Carr Lodge Academy in Woodfield Plantation, both died on October 1 in separate and unconnected incidents, the school said in a statement last week.

Now big-hearted fundraisers have raised more than £7,000 for each of the devastated families in online appeals.

A funding page for Freddie, set up by Billie Webster, which you can donate to HERE said: “As some people are aware, my brother Jake and his partner Jane have just lost their beautiful son, Freddie, unexpectedly on 1 October 2025, at the young age of just five years old, only 14 days after celebrating his birthday.

Carter Crampton and Freddie Webster, who were both pupils at Carr Lodge Academy, died just hours apart. (Photos: GoFundMe).

"Through his short life, he faced multiple surgeries and countless hospital appointments, yet he always had a smile on his face – anyone who ever met Freddie would vouch for this.

"Although Freddie had his disabilities, it did not affect his life expectancy, so this came as a massive shock to his parents and family.

"I have created this GoFundMe to help take some of the financial burden off Jake and Jane while they grieve and navigate life without their shining light. Anything donated, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated. Funds will go to help cover the cost of the funeral, as they want to give him the send-off he deserves.”

Meanwhile, funds have also poured in for the family of Carter Crampton at a separate page, which you can donate to HERE.

On the page, funding organiser Jodie Scott said: ”Carter was a three year old boy who tragically passed away on 1 October 2025 from unexpected causes. Mum and dad are still seeking answers as to why.

“We have all been deeply saddened by the news of our loss. As a family, we are hoping to support mum and dad by helping to relieve the financial burden of the funeral for their youngest son, Carter.

“Carter was dearly loved by everyone in his life. He was also one of four boys, all of whom are struggling with this heartbreaking loss.

"We are asking anyone who has anything to spare to please consider donating to help this now family of five cover the costs of the funeral that our precious three year old Carter deserves.”

Doncaster junior football club AFC Bentley paid tribute to Carter, saying the club was “deeply saddened” and adding: “Carter is the son of our Under 8s coach Scott and a valued member of our Mini Kicks group.

“Everyone at the club want to pass on our heart felt condolences to Scott and his family at this very sad time.”

Last week, a spokesperson for the Grady Drive school said: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we have been informed of the death of two of our pupils.

"Whilst we understand that these were entirely separate circumstances and wholly unrelated to the school, the loss of two children within just a few days is both highly uncommon and heartbreaking for our school community.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the children’s families and friends as they cope with their unimaginable loss.

“We have been working closely with the local authority and multi-agencies throughout, and have access to specialist support services which include guidance from experts in child bereavement. Over the coming days and weeks, staff will be supporting pupils carefully as they come to terms with this sad news.

"Parents and carers have been kept up to date with the plans and actions we have in place.

“Naturally, we are in close contact with the families and will continue to support them with the utmost sensitivity and respect.

"In due course, in close collaboration with their families, we will honour the children’s memories with fitting tributes and memorials. All messages of condolence are being gathered by the school and will be shared with the families at a time that feels right for them.

“In times of such sadness, we are so grateful for the strength and compassion of our united school community, and we will continue to stand together in support of one another.”

Riana Nelson City of Doncaster Council’s Director of Children’s Service said: “One of the hardest parts of my role as Director of Children’s Services is that I am directly notified of any child death in the city.

"Last week I was given the tragic news that two children had sadly passed away within 24 hours of each other.

"Both children had attended the same school, in different year groups.

"Given the unusual nature of this news, we immediately instigated a very thorough process with expert health colleagues to investigate any possible links between the two that could be a cause of concern.

"We did this in addition to the usual rigorous process that surrounds any child death in Doncaster.

“I can update that the deaths were unrelated and a very sad coincidence.

"My heartfelt condolences are with both families who are currently navigating a path that no parent should ever have to walk.

"In respect for those families I would ask that people refrain from speculating about individual circumstances, particularly on social media.

"I would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Carr Lodge Academy who have done a wonderful job in very difficult circumstances supporting the families and the wider school community.”

The school, which caters for pupils aged three to eleven, also has an early years nursery.

Part of the Exceed Learning Partnership, it was built in 2015 and has capacity for 420 pupils.