Project helps families in Sheffield suburb explore Christian faith through creativity and celebration 

A community project is helping both children and adults alike who are living in a Sheffield suburb explore their Christian faith through a host of creative and celebratory activities.

Greenhill Methodist Church, in Greenhill, host ‘Messy Church’ which offers a place for families to develop their own personal understanding of what faith means to them through the use of themed crafts.

Through themed crafts Greenhill Methodist Church help whole families to explore the Christian faith

Involving everything from paint to construction and baking to science experiments, it invites each member of the family, no matter what their age, to participate and interact with faith in a fun way.

READ MORE: Breakthrough in devolution for Sheffield City Region

This includes a dedicated play area for children under the age of one, where they can enjoy the atmosphere of the day while playing safely.

Suzanne Morton, Community Outreach Worker of Greenhill Methodist Church said: “Arriving at Messy Church for the first time many people might think ‘Are you sure this is church? Where are the pews? Where is the hymn singing? Where is the preacher?’

Core values of Messy Church are: Creativity, all-age, celebration, hospitality and being Christ-centred.

“But let me assure you Messy Church definitely is church.

“Often the default expectation of families who are ‘non-churched’ or ‘de-churched’ is that adults and children are separated to ‘do their own thing’ but here at Messy Church we believe that keeping all ages together builds not only stronger family ties but intergenerationally builds community.

“Key to the very core values of Messy Church are: creativity, all-age, celebration, hospitality and being Christ-centred.

READ MORE: Community focus: Fears ‘lifeline’ coffee morning on Sheffield estate could be scrapped

Messy Church is a form of church for children and adults that involves creativity, celebration and hospitality.

“Our tag line here at Greenhill Methodist Church for our Messy Church is “church...but not as you know it!"

After an hour and a half of messy crafting, attendees are invited to come together in the main sanctuary area to continue their exploration through activities such as drama, puppetry and singing.

Lunch is also offered on the day, which Suzanne said is a ‘vital’ part of Messy Church, optimising time together and supporting families in a ‘safe and secure community environment.

There are currently over 2,800 Messy Churches registered in England, and over 3,800 worldwide – all of which are resourced by a small team at the Bible Reading Fellowship and supported by regional coordinators, such as Suzanne.

The event has been described as ‘wonderful family day’ which is ‘great for meeting new people’ with a great sense of community.

READ MORE: Student scientists from Sheffield showcase at national exhibition

Greenhill Methodist Messy Church runs every fourth Saturday of the month, with the next session happening on Saturday March 23 between 10:30am and 1:30pm.

Anyone that would like to attend is asked to call Suzanne on 0114 2378363 / 07505475940 or email outreachgmc@gmail.com to book your lunch.