The open prison allows offenders to be released in certain circumstances to allow their reintegration back into society as they come towards the end of their sentences.

But three inmates who were allowed out are now missing.

They include Nasir Ali, aged 42, who was convicted of conspiracy to murder, and Steven Wagstaff, who was jailed for section 18 assault.

In the past 12 months, three men have walked out of Doncaster's HMP Hatfield and not returned to continue their sentence.

South Yorkshire Police is continuing to appealing for any information that could bring the three wanted men back into custody.

- Tyler Wilson, 22, is serving a custodial sentence at HMP Hatfield for a section 18 assault.CCTV footage shows Wilson leaving the open prison at around 7.23pm on May 9. He has not returned.Wilson is known to have links to the Wheatley and Barnby Dun areas. He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall with short, brown hair.If you have any information that could assist police's search, call 101 quoting incident number 965 of May 9.- Nasir Ali, 42, was released on temporary licence from HMP Hatfield overnight between October 18 and October 19, 2020. He failed to return.Ali, 42, is Asian and described as slim with a shaved head. He’s known to have links across Sheffield, as well as in Leeds and Manchester.Ali was serving an indeterminate sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to murder and firearms offences in 2009.

If you see him, do not approach but instead call 999 immediately.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 101, quoting incident number 909 of October 20.- Steven Wagstaff, 34, was serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery when he absconded from HMP Hatfield at 8.10pm on January 10, 2021.

He is white, and described as being of a medium build, around 6ft tall with short, cropped, brown hair.

Wagstaff has a scar on his left hand and a tattoo saying ‘Leah’.

It is believed he might be in the Leeds area.

If you see Wagstaff, do not approach but instead call 999 immediately.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 101, quoting incident number 798 of January 10.