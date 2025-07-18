Princess pooches: Inseparable rescue dogs in need of forever home together

This adorable pair of Chihuahua ‘princesses’, rescued by the RSPCA, are in need of a forever home - but they are described as ‘inseparable’ so need to be kept together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marnie and Ripple are four-year-old girls, who the RSPCA say would flourish in a “calm, cosy home to call their own.”

These two inseparable rescue dogs are in need of a forever home together | RSPCA

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “These two are the very definition of “little and lovely,” preferring the quieter side of life over anything too wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sensitive souls at heart, they thrive in a relaxed environment where they can feel safe, understood, and, most importantly, adored.

“When it comes to walking, Marnie and Ripple aren’t quite there yet. Right now, they find the big wide world a bit overwhelming and would much rather stay tucked up somewhere cosy than go out on any adventures.

“With time, patience, and gentle encouragement, their confidence could blossom, although we reckon they'll always be ‘fair weather’ doggies. They are princesses, after all - and who actually enjoys the wind and rain anyway?

“These two are truly bonded and will need to be rehomed together in a home with no other pets, but could live with children aged 12 years and above who can help to establish a calming, nurturing environment for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re looking for loyal companions with gentle hearts and a deep appreciation for soft blankets and quiet company, Marnie and Ripple might just be the perfect pair for you.”

To register your interest in adopting this duo, please complete a Perfect Match Form at www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk