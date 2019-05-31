‘Princess’ Lulu the dog wants to share ‘amazing’ cuddles with a new family in Sheffield

Lulu the dog, who is currently being cared for by RSPCA Sheffield but needs a new forever home.

The seven-year-old cross breed was taken to the Sheffield RSPCA offices in April after her previous owners felt they could no longer look after her.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said Lulu enjoys a good cuddle and is looking for a new family to share her affections with.

He said: “Both beautiful and affectionate, this superstar canine worries easily about new things and life in general but once she forms a bond with you she really shines and shows her true personality.

“She will then look to you for support and reassurance when she`s feeling unsure.

“When she is comfortable with you, Lulu loves nothing better than charging around the exercise area with her squeaky toys but then she enjoys to settle down and snooze on the sofa next to you.

“Lulu give the most amazing snuggles and can’t wait to share them with her new family.”

Lulu is happy to be out and about around other dogs but does tends to worry when they come into her personal space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is, therefore, looking for a home where she can be the only pet and enjoy undivided attention.

Adam added: “Lulu will need to be the only pet so she can soak up all the love and attention from her family like the princess she is.”

She is also looking for a home a new home where any children who live there are teenagers as she struggles to cope around younger children.

Lulu, who is a brown and white crossbreed, does also have some skin allergies which she will need help with through her life to stay happy and comfortable. She is on medicated baths to help with her symptoms currently.

It is not known how often Lulu needs walking, but she does like eating James Wellbeloved Complete. She has not health issues.

Adam said: “We can`t wait to find this fantastic girl a new home, could she be the one for you?”