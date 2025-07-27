Growing up in Wincobank with his Yemeni parents and eight siblings, Naz’s humble upbringing doesn’t reflect the incredible life he would go on to live.
At the age of seven, he was taken by his father to the now legendary Wincobank boxing gym because the youngster and his brother were getting picked on at school.
He would eventually be noticed by respected boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, who coached Naz on his journey to world titles, fame and fortune.
Throughout the 1990s, he became one of the most recognisable faces of the sport, in large part thanks to his legendary ring walks.
For one fight he arrived in the ring on a flying carpet and for another he was driven to the canvas through his crowd of adoring fans.
He made millions of pounds from his fights plus lucrative sponsorship deals with major brands as his celebrity status grew.
At one time he was said to have had a net worth of £50 million and was one of the richest British boxers ever.
In 1997 it was reported that Naz arrived at his parents’ flat with two bin bags stuffed with cash.
He emptied the bags onto the floor and £500,000 came flying out in notes. Generous Naz reportedly told them: “It's my way of saying thank you for helping me become what I am.”
Produced by Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, the film will star Amir El-Masry (The Night Manager, Limbo, The Crown, SAS: Rogue Heroes) in the leading role, with Pierce Brosnan as Irish coach Brendan Ingle.
The film is being developed by True Brit Entertainment, who most recently produced the Danny Dyer film Marching Powder, and is written and directed by Rowan Athale (Gangs of London).
A trailer dropped on YouTube this week, and so we’ve decided to take a look back at Naz’s amazing real-life journey.
Here are 16 pictures showing ‘The Prince’ from his youth in Wincobank, to worldwide success.
