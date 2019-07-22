Prince Harry to visit Sheffield as part of Invictus UK Trials

The Duke of Sussex will also officially open the new £40 million wing at the hospital, which has actually been open to patients since last year.

The new wing includes four new wards with artwork from Roald Dahl books, therapy rooms, a patient dining room, a parent relaxation room, a teenager hangout room as well as a play tower.

Prince Harry. Picture: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

All 72 new children’s beds have a fold-out bed next to them, giving parents a comfortable place to stay with their child. In addition, many patients will get individual rooms with en-suite bathrooms.

He will also sign the vistiors’ book previously signed by Princess Diana in 1989 before visiting Sheffield Hallam University to find out more about virtual reality, which makes it easier for amputees to train themselves to use prosthetic limbs.

HRH will meet academics and students working with the World Health Organisation and the United Nations, who have developed innovative new technology to provide alerts and assistance to field staff working in inhospitable and dangerous parts of the world.

Prince Harry (second left) and Meghan Markle meet athletes at the University of Bath Sports Training Village, Bath for the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

The Duke will also meet engineering students at the university who will present a racing car they built, and raced at Silverstone the previous week.

Prince Harry will then head to the English Institute of Sport to take in the action at the Invictus UK Trials, which will take place at venues across the city this week.

The Games were set up by the Duke of Sussex, with the first event held in London in 2020.

The Sheffield trials will see wounded and injured ex-servicemen and women compete for the right to represent the UK in The Hague, Netherlands, on 2020.

The sporting action will get underway with a multi-sport event at the English Institute of Sport, Atterclife, and atheltics at the City Athletic Stadium, Woodbourn Road, on Tuesday, July 23.

Wednesday will see action continue at the EIS and a city centre cycle race and on Thursday, swimming will be held at Ponds Forge while EIS continues to host a number of sports.

On Friday, an indoor rowing competiton will take place.

Gary Clifton, Sheffield’s major events manager, said: “The city has got a proud military history. We’ve already had the Mi Amigo and Lancaster flypasts this year and Armed Forces Day and there's a lot of civic pride in the city for the forces and quite rightly so.