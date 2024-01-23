Pricecheck donation is foundation for new hospice project
Patients whose skin and hair have been affected by medical treatments are being given the opportunity to feel pampered and regain their confidence thanks to a new service being offered at the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site.
The Confidence in Beauty programme – led by hospice volunteer Karen Smith - offers support to people to help with the visible and emotional effects of their treatment and illness.
Each session provides a safe, welcoming and fun environment to learn new techniques and skills, offering an opportunity for people to chat and feel supported, relaxed and positive about themselves.
The sessions look at how to apply skin care and make-up, with a demonstration and the chance for everybody to try the techniques for themselves.
The programme could not have gone ahead, though, without the generous support of the Pricecheck team, who have donated the products being used in the sessions.
Established in 1978 and now exporting to more than a hundred countries, Pricecheck is the Sheffield-based multi-award-winning international wholesaler and distributor of branded products, including health and beauty, fragrance and toiletries as well as food and drink and household items.
“The hospice wellbeing team have been blown away by the generous and quality donation from Pricecheck, which allowed these sessions to get off to a flying start,” said St Luke’s Gift in Kind coordinator Jemma Dalton.
“It’s a great example of a Sheffield company offering support to a much-loved Sheffield charity and making a massive difference to the lives of so many people.”
Debbie Harrison, joint managing director at Pricecheck, added: “Many of our employees have been touched by the fantastic work St Luke’s does for the local community.
“The confidence in Beauty programme is our chance to give something back and help hospice patients feel good in their own skin.”