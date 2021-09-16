Prestigious honour awarded to Sheffield woman for tireless volunteer work

The Civil Service Sports Council (CSSC), celebrated 100 years as a not for profit membership body this week at an event at Kensington Palace hosted by HRH The Duchess of Gloucester.

Each year, CSSC looks at recognising the achievements of the volunteers through The CSSC Awards.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have still managed to organise and arrange many events for members.

HRH Duchess of Gloucester & Debra Allott MBE

Debra Allott MBE, from Sheffield was presented with the The Fellowship Award for 2020 which was introduced in 2015 and recognises the unique and remarkable individuals that after receiving a Merit Award, continue to display exceptional hard work, integrity and endeavour year-after-year, sometimes for decades.

Debra said: “I am delighted to receive this award and to be recognised by CSSC as a valued volunteer within the organisation. The past year and a half has been challenging for all but we have been committed to supporting members through the most turbulent of times.”

“It has been an honour to be part of such a historic evening as CSSC marks 100 years of serving local communities and I look forward to seeing what the future holds in our local area.”

Debra, the Chair of the North East and Yorkshire Region, is an outstanding volunteer who, throughout her many years with CSSC has shown innovation, determination, commitment, and passion for the roles she has taken on.

HRH Duchess of Gloucester Hosts CSSC Reception

She’s achieved many firsts with CSSC, including becoming the first Volunteer of the Year in 2007.

CSSC Chair Mark Fisher, said: “Debra is a volunteer who is not afraid to challenge and find new and innovative solutions to challenges she faces. She’s forward thinking and has been responsible and part of key developments at CSSC including the formation of the South Yorkshire Area Association and the successful merger of two Regions to form the North East and Yorkshire.”

“Debra’s selfless dedication is admirable, and I congratulate her again on winning The Fellowship Award.”

Part funded by the Cabinet Office and specifically designed for civil servants and public sector workers, CSSC is an exclusive not-for-profit membership organisation inspiring over 160,000 members to explore new ways to be active and healthy. On 4 November 2021, CSSC will be 100 years old.

Throughout 2021 the organisation has been marking the centenary year with a series of special events, activities and initiatives locally, regionally and nationally. The Duchess presented five volunteer awards at the centenary reception, Volunteer of the Year which was presented to Robert Gillies, Innovation of the Year which was presented to Maria Kerr and the Fellowship Award which was presented to Debra Allott MBE. Both Clive Arnold and Cheryl

Johnston were also presented with the Russell Scott Area of the Year for the work they have done in East Kent.