National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for May, and some people in Sheffield could be among them. There were 34 total winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Nottingham and Sefton.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for May from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners May 2023

The Nottingham high prize winner carried the winning bond number 350FG197341

while the winner from Sefton carried the number 371JL524811. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £25,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £10,000.

May Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over five million Premium Bond prizes in May 2023.

373WZ947067 (purchased October 2019) - £25,000 144JT200157 (purchased October 2008) - £25,000 446ZM304793 (purchased March 2021) - £10,000 495PM156131 (purchased April 2022) - £10,000 474RH602630 (purchased October 2021) - £10,000 511SD388650 (purchased September 2022) - £5,000 535XF080037 (purchased April 2023) - £5,000 424SA273442 (purchased November 2020) - £5,000 452QV158629 (purchased April 2021) - £5,000 308KW483174 (purchased August 2017) - £5,000 490FG489357 (purchased February 2022) - £5,000 338PA397604 (purchased August 2018) - £5,000 509ND845789 (purchased August 2022) - £5,000

NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced

