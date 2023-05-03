News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 minute ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
19 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
3 hours ago 'One night only' - Def Leppard at The Leadmill
3 hours ago Multi vehicle crash causes five mile tailback on motorway
4 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death

Premium bond winners: May 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Sheffield - how to enter for next month

NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:04 BST

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for May, and some people in Sheffield could be among them. There were 34 total winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the  £1,000,000 top prize hail from Nottingham and Sefton.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I  you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Most Popular

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for May from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners May 2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Nottingham high prize winner carried the winning bond number 350FG197341

while the winner from Sefton carried the number 371JL524811. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £25,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £10,000.

May Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over five million Premium Bond prizes in May 2023.

  1. 373WZ947067 (purchased October 2019) - £25,000
  2. 144JT200157 (purchased October 2008) - £25,000
  3. 446ZM304793 (purchased March 2021) - £10,000
  4. 495PM156131 (purchased April 2022) - £10,000
  5. 474RH602630 (purchased October 2021) - £10,000
  6. 511SD388650 (purchased September 2022) - £5,000
  7. 535XF080037 (purchased April 2023) - £5,000
  8. 424SA273442 (purchased November 2020) - £5,000
  9. 452QV158629 (purchased April 2021) - £5,000
  10. 308KW483174 (purchased August 2017) - £5,000
  11. 490FG489357 (purchased February 2022) - £5,000
  12. 338PA397604 (purchased August 2018) - £5,000
  13. 509ND845789 (purchased August 2022) - £5,000
NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announcedNS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced
NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website.

Related topics:Sheffield