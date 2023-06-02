National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for June, and some people in Sheffield could be among them. There were a total of 25 winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Essex and South Gloucestershire.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for June from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners June 2023

The Essex high prize winner carried the winning bond number 83TX260795 while the winner from South Gloucestershire carried the number 429WV622861. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £100,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £25,000.

June Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over five million Premium Bond prizes in June 2023.

446EY704234 (purchased March 21) - £100,000 422MV563475 (purchased November 20) - £25,000 465PQ699213 (purchased August 21) - £10,000 525FL767732 (purchased January 2023) - £10,000 96DG471903 (purchased January 2000) - £10,000 284EG915427 (purchased October 2016) - £10,000 246WK471103 (purchased June 2015) - £10,000 448RP929349 (purchased April 2021) - £10,000 350TF860734 (purchased January 2019) - £5,000 532WS258050 (purchased March 2023) - £5,000 391WB530165 (purchased April 2020) - £5,000 306VW701641 (purchased July 2017) - £5,000 261JP619544 (purchased November 2015) - £5,000

For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website .