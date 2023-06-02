News you can trust since 1887
Premium bond winners: June 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Sheffield - how to enter for next month

NS&l Premium Bonds June winners in Sheffield have been announced.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:06 BST

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for June, and some people in Sheffield could be among them. There were a total of 25 winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the  £1,000,000 top prize hail from Essex and South Gloucestershire.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I  you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for June from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners June 2023

The Essex high prize winner carried the winning bond number 83TX260795 while the winner from South Gloucestershire carried the number 429WV622861. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £100,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £25,000.

June Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over five million Premium Bond prizes in June 2023.

  1. 446EY704234 (purchased March 21) - £100,000
  2. 422MV563475 (purchased November 20) - £25,000
  3. 465PQ699213 (purchased August 21) - £10,000
  4. 525FL767732 (purchased January 2023) - £10,000
  5. 96DG471903 (purchased January 2000) - £10,000
  6. 284EG915427 (purchased October 2016) - £10,000
  7. 246WK471103 (purchased June 2015) - £10,000
  8. 448RP929349 (purchased April 2021) - £10,000
  9. 350TF860734 (purchased January 2019) - £5,000
  10. 532WS258050 (purchased March 2023) - £5,000
  11. 391WB530165 (purchased April 2020) - £5,000
  12. 306VW701641 (purchased July 2017) - £5,000
  13. 261JP619544 (purchased November 2015) - £5,000
For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website.

