Premier League football: Sheffield United-inspired engagement ring design will cost you £3,000
Die-hard Blades fans can now incorporate their favourite football team in their marriage.
Sheffield United fans are well known for their loyalty to their club, with many getting inked with Blades-inspired tattoos, and plenty of fans holding decades of season tickets. But how many would propose with a Sheffield United-inspired engagement ring?
Betting site Betway Sports has used AI technology to design an engagement ring inspired by each of the 20 Premier League teams. Betway has also partnered with jeweller Edward Fleming to reveal the materials, stones, and styles of each bespoke ring so they can be made on request.
Fleming has also valued each ring to determine which teams are the most expensive and affordable to produce so fans know how much they can expect to spend for this declaration of love.
For Sheffield United fans, this will come at an estimated cost of £3,000, tying it with Aston Villa and Brighton.
With Sheffield United’s crest featuring red, white, and black, the engagement ring’s band has incorporated these colours. For this to be designed, jewellery expert Edward Fleming recommends using a red ruby at its centre, with black embellishment around the sides and individual-set diamonds.
Fleming suggests that the metal used for this ring would be stainless steel — which is appropriate for Sheffield, given its reputation for steel-making.
Liverpool fans will find themselves most out of pocket as their 18 carat rose gold and green diamond and rubies ring comes in at a staggering £70,000.
In second place for most expensive engagement ring is Manchester United’s 18 carat white gold ruby and diamond ring at £30,000. In third place is West Ham with an 18 carat white gold Paraiba Tourmaline, ruby and diamond ring, at £10,000.
The clubs with the most affordable ring designs are Manchester City at £1,000, Tottenham at £600, and Chelsea at £500.