Praise for Sheffield mum who donated part of liver to save baby daughter

Star readers are feeling inspired by the heart-warming story about how a selfless Sheffield mother saved her daughter by donating part of her own liver.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 08:14 am

Adorable tot Patricia was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour aged just three-and-a-half-months-old.

Mum Sophie Barr, aged 25, didn’t think twice about putting herself forward to donate part of her own liver.

Tot Patricia with her mum.

This was despite having a one in 200 chance of not making it through the operation.

Patricia, of Frecheville, is now "loving life" and recently celebrated her first birthday cancer-free.

The moving story has inspired a number of Star readers to take to Facebook to praise Sophie.

Angela Wood said she is “proud of you Sophie. We love our little beauty.”

Carol Morris added: “Just beautiful. I can relate to this lovely story, I also donated a part of my liver for my granddaughter 12 years ago now, she is growing into a wonderful young lady.

“Well done mum, much love for your future together.”

Joyce Smith added that she is "so glad everyone is fine” and added: “She is beautiful.”

Jeanie El-Omar posted: “A mother will do anything for her children, I hope they both live happy healthy lives.”

The youngster was just a few months old when doctors found a tumour on her liver before her condition began to rapidly deteriorate.

She became so poorly her parents took the heart-breaking decision to have her christened in hospital in case she didn't pull through.

Medics told Patricia's parents the best course of action to prevent the cancer returning would be a liver transplant and she was put on the UK emergency donor list.

Sophie had already put herself forward to be a donor and amazingly tests revealed she was a perfect match for her only child.

She quickly agreed to provide 20 per cent of her liver - a procedure which put her own life at risk.

Days later she underwent the six-hour operation in March this year to help save her daughter’s life who was seven-months-old at the time.

Sophie said: “I didn’t even think twice about it. I don’t think it sunk in what I’d actually done until after the surgery.”