Praise for Sheffield mum who donated part of liver to save baby daughter
Star readers are feeling inspired by the heart-warming story about how a selfless Sheffield mother saved her daughter by donating part of her own liver.
Adorable tot Patricia was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour aged just three-and-a-half-months-old.
Mum Sophie Barr, aged 25, didn’t think twice about putting herself forward to donate part of her own liver.
This was despite having a one in 200 chance of not making it through the operation.
Patricia, of Frecheville, is now "loving life" and recently celebrated her first birthday cancer-free.
The moving story has inspired a number of Star readers to take to Facebook to praise Sophie.
Angela Wood said she is “proud of you Sophie. We love our little beauty.”
Carol Morris added: “Just beautiful. I can relate to this lovely story, I also donated a part of my liver for my granddaughter 12 years ago now, she is growing into a wonderful young lady.
“Well done mum, much love for your future together.”
Joyce Smith added that she is "so glad everyone is fine” and added: “She is beautiful.”
Jeanie El-Omar posted: “A mother will do anything for her children, I hope they both live happy healthy lives.”
The youngster was just a few months old when doctors found a tumour on her liver before her condition began to rapidly deteriorate.
She became so poorly her parents took the heart-breaking decision to have her christened in hospital in case she didn't pull through.
Medics told Patricia's parents the best course of action to prevent the cancer returning would be a liver transplant and she was put on the UK emergency donor list.
Sophie had already put herself forward to be a donor and amazingly tests revealed she was a perfect match for her only child.
She quickly agreed to provide 20 per cent of her liver - a procedure which put her own life at risk.
Days later she underwent the six-hour operation in March this year to help save her daughter’s life who was seven-months-old at the time.
Sophie said: “I didn’t even think twice about it. I don’t think it sunk in what I’d actually done until after the surgery.”