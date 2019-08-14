Power cut hits more than 100 Sheffield homes
A power cut has hit more than 100 homes in Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 14:17
Properties have been affected in Haughton Road, Woodseats and Sheffield Road, Hackenthorpe since this morning.
Meanwhile other homes in Bowood Road, Sharrow, have also been affected by the outage since about 1pm this afternoon.
The Northern Powergrid said staff are working hard to try and fix the problem.