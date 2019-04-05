Power cut hits 120 Sheffield homes 

Have your say

A power cut has hit 120 homes in Sheffield this afternoon.

The outage in Stannington Road, Stannington, was reported at just after 8.30am.

Stannington Road, Stannington.

READ MORE: Gang follows man in car before jumping out and beating him in Sheffield street

READ MORE: Brothers jailed for life for ‘vicious’ murder of ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield and South Yorkshire criminals that were jailed in March

The body said the issue should be resolved by about 2pm.