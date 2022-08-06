Is my Powell’s Bus route in Sheffield or South Yorkshire cancelled?

In a shock announcement on Friday (August 8), operator HCT Group announced its Powell’s and CT Plus companies would close from Monday onwards.

Powell’s Bus released a statement that it was closing ‘with a view to entering administration’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach has confirmed it is going to a run a number of Powell's Bus services after the firm annouced they would cease operations from August 8.

However, transport giant Stagecoach has now announced will take on some of the axed routes effective from next week.

A total of 19 bus services in South Yorkshire were affected by the announced on Friday, but only three of them will be picked up by Stagecoach.

They are:

– Service 6 from Sheffield to Millhouses: This will run on the same timetable as it was under Powell’s

– Service 61/62 between Hillsborough and Low Bradfield: These will run on the same timetable as under Powell’s Mondays to Saturdays. They will no longer run on Sundays.

– Service 201 from Chapeltown to Stocksbridge: This will have a new timetable and slightly different route to Stocksbridge. The larger buses are not able to cross the bridge at Fox Valley, so will now use Manchester Road.

Passengers with valid Powell’s bus tickets can continue to use them on the replacement Stagecoach services until August 14.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach say they are already offering a number of routes that could help customers affected by the axing.

– Customers previously using service 49 can use Stagecoach 219.

– Customers previously travelling on Powell’s X20 can travel on Stagecoach services 22x and 226 between Barnsley, Wombwell and Manvers, 221 between Doncaster and Mexborough and 218, 218a and 220 between Mexborough and Manvers.

The options come as a result of a joint effort by Stagecoach Yorkshire and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority

In a statement on Friday, Travel South Yorkshire said: “South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is co-ordinating work, with local authorities and other bus companies, to put alternative services in place, where possible. We are committed to keeping customers informed as these plans develop.”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh called the losses “totally unacceptable”.