News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
46 minutes ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Pounds Park Sheffield: Heart of the City project adding 'real value to local community'

The popularity of a new Sheffield City Centre park has been “overwhelming”, a senior figure involved in the Heart of the City project has said.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST

Pounds Park opened recently between Carver Street and Rockingham Street in Sheffield. It is estimated several hundred people enjoyed the space in its first week, with young children enjoying the slides and other facilities in the dedicated play area.

Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, the developer, said: “It’s fantastic to see just how many people have made the journey to see Pounds Park this past week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were confident that the park would be well received by the people of Sheffield, but seeing the number of people enjoying the space has been overwhelming. From children running around the play area to city centre workers enjoying their lunch in the sun, it’s great to see that we are making spaces that add real value to the local community.”

Most Popular
Pounds Park in Sheffield City Centre has added "real value to the local community" according to Queensberry Project Director, Andrew Davison.Pounds Park in Sheffield City Centre has added "real value to the local community" according to Queensberry Project Director, Andrew Davison.
Pounds Park in Sheffield City Centre has added "real value to the local community" according to Queensberry Project Director, Andrew Davison.

Pounds Park sits in the centre of the Heart of the City scheme, which aims to drive economic growth back in Sheffield city centre by attracting more visitors, creating jobs and encouraging a community to live in the city centre. Heart of the City is in the midst of ‘phase two’, which Pounds Park is a part of, and won’t be complete until at least spring 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The £470million scheme is being funded by Sheffield City Council and undertaken by Queensberry, who have been named the council’s Strategic Development Partner.

‘Phase three’ of Heart of the City will involve the construction of the leisure and culture venue, ‘The Combhouse’.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City Council