The popularity of a new Sheffield City Centre park has been “overwhelming”, a senior figure involved in the Heart of the City project has said.

Pounds Park opened recently between Carver Street and Rockingham Street in Sheffield. It is estimated several hundred people enjoyed the space in its first week, with young children enjoying the slides and other facilities in the dedicated play area.

Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, the developer, said: “It’s fantastic to see just how many people have made the journey to see Pounds Park this past week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were confident that the park would be well received by the people of Sheffield, but seeing the number of people enjoying the space has been overwhelming. From children running around the play area to city centre workers enjoying their lunch in the sun, it’s great to see that we are making spaces that add real value to the local community.”

Pounds Park in Sheffield City Centre has added "real value to the local community" according to Queensberry Project Director, Andrew Davison.

Pounds Park sits in the centre of the Heart of the City scheme, which aims to drive economic growth back in Sheffield city centre by attracting more visitors, creating jobs and encouraging a community to live in the city centre. Heart of the City is in the midst of ‘phase two’, which Pounds Park is a part of, and won’t be complete until at least spring 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £470million scheme is being funded by Sheffield City Council and undertaken by Queensberry, who have been named the council’s Strategic Development Partner.