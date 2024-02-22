Post office to be restored in Darfield after four months with no service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darfield Post Office is set to re-open in the Darfield Super Save on Garden Street, on February 29 at 1pm.

The Post Office counter will be open between 9am-6pm Monday to Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will provide a post office for the village after the previous counter on Snape Hill Road closed in October.

Darfield Super Save

Richard Clark, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a post office to this area as we know how important a post office is to a community.

“The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The new counter will provide letter and mail services, as well as phone top-ups, bill payments, travel money, and banking services.