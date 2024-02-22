News you can trust since 1887
Post office to be restored in Darfield after four months with no service

A village which has been without a post office for the last four months will see the service restored in a new shop.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT
Darfield Post Office is set to re-open in the Darfield Super Save on Garden Street, on February 29 at 1pm.

The Post Office counter will be open between 9am-6pm Monday to Saturday.

It will provide a post office for the village after the previous counter on Snape Hill Road closed in October.

Darfield Super SaveDarfield Super Save
Richard Clark, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a post office to this area as we know how important a post office is to a community.

“The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The new counter will provide letter and mail services, as well as phone top-ups, bill payments, travel money, and banking services.

It will be accessible with a hearing loop, a low-level writing desk, and space for a wheelchair.

