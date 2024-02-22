Post office to be restored in Darfield after four months with no service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darfield Post Office is set to re-open in the Darfield Super Save on Garden Street, on February 29 at 1pm.
The Post Office counter will be open between 9am-6pm Monday to Saturday.
It will provide a post office for the village after the previous counter on Snape Hill Road closed in October.
Richard Clark, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a post office to this area as we know how important a post office is to a community.
“The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”
The new counter will provide letter and mail services, as well as phone top-ups, bill payments, travel money, and banking services.
It will be accessible with a hearing loop, a low-level writing desk, and space for a wheelchair.