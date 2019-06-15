Possible sighting of vulnerable man who went missing from his Sheffield home six days ago

23-year-old Minod Monger left his home in Ecclesfield at around 5.30pm on Monday, June 10, and was subsequently spotted walking along Remington Road, Parson Cross at around 6.09pm and 6.23pm that evening.

Police have released details of a possible sighting of Minod on Wooley Wood Bottom near to Ecclesfield between 12.45pm and 1.15pm on Thursday, June 13.

Minod Monger left his home in Ecclesfield at around 5.30pm on Monday, June 10

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man matching Minod’s description or drove along the road between these times and may have captured their drive on dashcam footage. “Please view your footage and if you have captured an image, which looks like Minod please contact South Yorkshire Police.

Minod was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey jogging bottoms and black crocs.

During a press conference held on Thursday, Chief Inspector Helen Lewis said Minod left home without his phone and is not believed to have any money or bank cards with him.

Chf Insp Lewis said Minod is regarded to be ‘vulnerable’ because he needs support with aspects of everyday life and is not used to being in busy places or mixing with people he does not know.

Have you seen Minod Monger?

For this reason, members of the public who see him are asked not to approach him, and to call 999 immediately.

Chf Insp Lewis said Minod spends most of his time at home with his parents, Chandra Bahadur Monger and Tuli Maya Monger, and believes it is very out of character for him to go so long without getting in touch with anyone.

Chandra and Tuli were present at the conference, and issued a desperate plea for members of the public to help them find Minod.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minod was spotted on CCTV walking along Remington Road, Parson Cross at 6.09pm on Monday, June 10

They said: “Please help us find our son.

“It’s not like Minod to be away from home for such a long time without being in touch.

“The weather is going to get worse this evening, and we need to make sure he’s safe.

“If you see Minod please don’t approach him, it’s likely that he will either run away or become very distressed because he’s not used to being around new people.

Minod was spotted on CCTV walking along Remington Road, Parson Cross at 6.23pm on Monday, June 10

“Please call 999 and let police know where he is and they can make sure he’s looked after.

“Minod, if you see this, you’re not in trouble. We love you and just need to make sure you’re okay. Please get in touch.”

If you were in the area at this time and have any information that might help us, please contact 101 quoting incident number 715 of 10 June 2019.

Tuli Maya Monger and Chandra Bahadur Monger, parents of missing Minod Monger, make an appeal to find their missing son. Picture: Marie Caley