Casanova has been a fixture in Crookes for almost three decades and was shut for a refurbishment in September last year before reopening it’s doors to the public in March this year. New bosses have taken over since the retirement of previous owner Salvatore Ilardi, who first took over at the restaurant in 1997, which had previously been an Italian restaurant under the name of Santino’s.

Casanova has undergone some changes, which include essentially dividing the venue into two separate spaces – upstairs is described as a ‘really quiet, proper restaurant’, while downstairs enjoys more of a lounge vibe where people can enjoy drinks and a ‘bite’ menu. However, diners can enjoy a ‘full dinner’ in both parts of the venue if they wish. The changes certainly seem to have gone over well with diners who have visited the revamped venue, with many posting positive five star reviews about the place onto Google.

In a five star review, one person wrote: “A lovely warm welcome as we entered Casanova’s to try their lunch menu, on Saturday. Casanova is a new restaurant, wine and cocktail bar, that is situated in Crookes. Chilled location, that is well decorated and has plenty of seating.”

Staff at the recently reopened Casanova restaurant in Crookes.

They recommended the Spaghetti Carbonara, describing it as ‘really good’, adding: “Would I return? Yes, brilliant offer, for the quality and only £14.85 for a two course! Cannot grumble.”

Elena Jackson added: “Great food lovely staff, highly recommended. Definitely will come back again and again!”

Ruta Prakapaite said: “Amazing place! Felt so looked after. Honestly delicious food (probably best Italian food in Sheffield), great cocktails. Would recommend Mushroom Risotto. Such a lovely, cosy atmosphere. 100 per cent will be coming back.”

Andrea Bastian, who has taken over as the restaurant manager, previously told The Star he is pleased to be up and running after the work to transform the inside of the building was completed. He said: “We have completely renovated the concept of the previous Casanova. You can see now the location is divided into two places. Upstairs is a really quiet, proper, restaurant. Downstairs, is also a lounge and restaurant. It means you can have a cocktail, enjoy a beer, you can just come and have a drink and fun. Plus downstairs there is what we call a ‘bite’ menu.

Inside the venue.

“If any customer would like to have a full dinner downstairs, there is no problem because the kitchen can provide for both locations, the same menu.”

The venue reopened for the first time on March 16, and Mr Bastian said the restaurant was fully booked on that first day, other than one table for two. “Apparently all the customers left happy,” he added. Some returning customers said they were pleased the venue had finally re-opened. Others remarked on the number of changes, he added.

But he said there had also been customers who had visited for the first time on re-opening night. He said more than half of the new customers, who had never been in the previous Casanova, had initially come in for a drink, and had some sort of meal while they were there. The new owner of the restaurant will be Saimir Bezati, an Italian resident of Sheffield who said in September he was looking forward to taking over the well-known venue on the corner of Marston Road.

