Popular Sheffield pub announces temporary closure, hopes to be back 'soon'

Byron House in Nether Edge, however did not specify the reasons behind the closure, but hoped they would be able to return soon.

Announcing the news on its Facebook page on Saturday, the owners said: "Beloved guests of the Byron House, Unfortunately, due to recent events and circumstances, we have taken the difficult decision to close the pub.

"Please accept our heartfelt apologies and understand that this decision was not taken lightly.

Byron House pub in Nether Edge

"Thank you for all your continued support and understanding during these very trying times and we hopefully will be back open before you know it!

"Once again, many thanks and see you all soon. Much love! Roger, Simon and all the team."

Well wishes have since flooded the post.

A comment read: "Really sad news. Wishing you all the best."