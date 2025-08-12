Popular Sheffield dog park launches new cafe and gets top five-star rating

The owner of a popular Sheffield dog park has launched a new cafe with a top five-star food hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Hill, owner of Rivelin Valley dog park, says his park is a secure space for dog owners to “chill out and let their dogs run free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make it even more comfortable for dog owners and walkers, he has opened a new cafe which has impressed inspectors.

Its five star rating is listed on the Food Standards Agency website.

The cafe was created in a former stable on the dog park site, which has full planning permission from Sheffield City Council.

Mr Hill's passion to create a haven for timid or nervous dogs shines through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to see rescue dogs running about but some of them are never off the lead,” he said.

This is why he thinks his dog park is so important for the wellbeing of animals.

But he said his popular facility and cafe are also benefitting the local community.

“The community has very much been uplifted, people have formed friendships and are getting to meet other likeminded individuals that they can take around the dog park and spend time with,” Michael explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Some of these people come and they're my friends now because they come that often.”

Michael said he is “all for giving something back,” that's why he is determined to share what he can with the community.”

“Theres no point in me having this big field all to myself when I can share it with other people,” he said.

“Rivelin is lovely and it's for everybody to enjoy.”