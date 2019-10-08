Popular Kelham Island bar in Sheffield confirms closure due to 'increased competition'
The owners of a popular bar in Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island district have confirmed its closure.
The Gatehouse - described as a ‘fantastic café, bar and kitchen’ – confirmed on its website that it has ‘ceased trading’.
The statement read: “The Gatehouse has run at a loss over the past twelve months which we have supported it through financially.
“In the past six months increased competition in Kelham Island has made any prospect of the venue becoming financially viable impossible.
“We’d like to thank the customers who have supported us over the past eighteen months but more importantly the staff who have been so committed.”