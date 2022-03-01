Popular Sheffield jewellery fair offering luxury dining experiences for first time
Visitors to a popular jewellery fair are being offered the chance to indulge in a luxury dining experience for the first time.
Goldsmiths North is an annual summer selling fair bringing together 70 independent makers from across the UK to the city’s esteemed Cutlers’ Hall.
For the first time visitors are also being offered a luxury dining experience set in the opulent surroundings of The Dining Room.
The Cutlers’ in-house catering team will serve two sittings each day – breakfast at 9am and lunch at 1pm.
Silver tickets include an ‘indulgent breakfast and glass of Buck’s fizz’, the golden ticket involves a delicious three course lunch and with platinum tickets you can expect to enjoy specially selected wine pairings with your three course lunch, as well as the chance to win a piece made by award-winning jeweller and platinum-smith Tom Rucker.
The event takes place from July 8 to 10 at the city centre venue.
To book tickets visit https://goldsmithsnorth.com/visit/a-grand-day-out/