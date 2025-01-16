Popular former Sheffield pub landlord dies aged 78

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular former Sheffield pub landlord has died, aged 78.

Irish-born Michael Keoghan, who lived for many years in Stannington, was the landlord of a number of venues around the city, and spent many years as the steward of St Michael’s Club, in Hillsborough.

Michael, who died on December 27, was born in Tramore, County Waterford, Ireland, before moving to Sheffield, where he lived for 60 years.

His family says there will be a requiem mass in his memory at Sacred Heart Church, Hillsborough, on Monday, January 27 at 11.30am followed by a committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.

Any donations in memory of Michael will go to Dementia UK and may be given on the day or can be sent to B Hattersley & Sons, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA.