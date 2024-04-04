Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog whose life was turned upside down when her owner passed away has now found her forever home.

Poppy, a ginger Staffordshire bull terrier, was taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies in Rotherham after she was left with nowhere to go following her owner’s death. The pooch was also found to have some malignant tumours that needed to be removed.

Fortunately, nine-year-old Poppy found a foster home on February 1 of this year so she could safely undergo surgery without having to recover in the kennels. While it was found that the cancer had spread, it was diagnosed as Grade 1, meaning it is the slowest growing, and Poppy had her largest tumours removed.

Poppy has been adopted by a Sheffield couple after her previous owner sadly passed away.

Then less than two weeks after undergoing surgery, the playful pup was officially adopted on March 30 by her foster parents, who have asked to only be named as Jodie and Andy.

Jodie, who lives in Walkley, told The Star: “She was obviously really loved in her last home - she’s just really happy and loves to kiss everybody.”

While the couple had never intended to become ‘failed’ foster parents, it seems as though it was always meant to be. Jodie, aged 32, sadly lost her previous dog Marley, a mastiff x American bulldog in September last year.

After donating all of his belongings to Helping Yorkshire Poundies, Jodie began raising money for the charity that helps dozens of dogs each year.

At the beginning of the year, Jodie helped the charity by providing a short-term foster home for a puppy, though she admitted saying goodbye “broke my heart”.

Poppy has been given all the toys and balls she could wish for by her new adoptive parents.

Now the couple are celebrating their latest addition to the family, and are already planning a holiday in the summer where Poppy can “live her best life”, with lots of new sights and smells to enjoy.

Jodie said: “She loves going out for walks. Even though she's nine, we managed an hour and a half walks before her operation. She's full of energy.

“Even though she's been feeling poorly, she'll go and fetch a ball and just bring it on her bed. And any parcels that come, she thinks they’re for her and she rips them open - they have all been for her though, so rightly so.”

She is also encouraging others to consider rescuing a dog. She said: “My dog died, and her owner died, and we’ve just helped each other really. She's literally like a ready-made, perfect dog.

The family-of-three have planned to go on their first holiday together in the summer with lots of walks and sights to see.

“Obviously not every dog will have the best start to life, but they are only here for a short time and they deserve to know what a loving home feels like. Dogs are so forgiving and loving without knowing, they love you unconditionally and give you more back than you can imagine.”

HYPS will continue helping with medical costs for Poppy the ‘staffy princess’, and added: “We are so, so thankful to her new mum for giving Poppy this chance.

“We have no doubts that Poppy will be living her absolute best life for as long as her health lets her.”

HYPS is a charity that cares for homeless dogs around the clock, striving to find them new families and provide them with often-needed veterinary care.