An adorable rescue dog needs a ‘special home’ where she will be offered love, patience and understanding.

Shy, little Poppet - a Westie - has been taken in by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies after she was found in kennels for stray dogs.

Poppet was unchipped and described as being in a “terrible condition”.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “You can’t see how underweight she is, but you can feel every bone in her little body and she weighed just 6kg on arrival .

“Who knows where this little one has been.”

The charity said she is around five years old.

In an appeal for help, the charity said: “We are certain that her life so far has not been a good one .

“She is very shy of new people and places, and her immediate reaction is to roll on her back. She has no idea how to walk on a lead, loud noises make her jump and tremble, and she is even too frightened to step into our office on her own.

“Despite how frightening the world is to Poppet, she has been nothing but a total sweetheart at every step ... she’s shown us her playful side and loves to wiggle around with a toy in her mouth.

“Poppet will need a special home who understand to take things at her pace - a rescue experienced home who have experience with nervous dogs who may not have known a home life before (akin to puppy farm dogs, and/or foreign rescues).

“She’ll need patience, love, understanding in a quiet, kind home and we know with the right person she will blossom.

“We need to raise funds for little Poppet’s care - she’ll need a dental, spaying and vaccinating as a minimum, so any help towards her care would be very very appreciated - thank you.”

To find out more about Poppet and other dogs also in need of adoption, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.