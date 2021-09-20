Pop-up university draws thousands to Sheffield city centre

The free festival showcased the latest pioneering research from the worlds of healthcare, science, technology and art. Around 3,000 people visited the pop up university.

It featured some of the most talented early career researchers and PhD students from the University of Sheffield in Tudor Square who delivered a series of free in-person activities on their emerging research that is tackling a range of issues affecting people’s lives.

Alongside the live, in-person events, the festival also included a collection of podcasts and films where people could join a journey of discovery into some of the latest research and innovations online, from anywhere in the world.

The pop-up university drew the crowds into Sheffield city centre

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City and Culture at the University of Sheffield, said the city centre was buzzing.

She added: “We were delighted to bring back our Pop-Up University. The festival was a brilliant opportunity for people to explore some of the very latest research that is taking place in Sheffield and the difference it can make on people’s lives.

“Our researchers are passionate about the work they do and love to present their findings to the public. We know from previous events that the festival has always been hugely enjoyed by everyone taking part.