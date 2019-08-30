Pop star Ellie Goulding to marry Doncaster aristocratic family boyfriend at York Minster tomorrow
Pop star Ellie Goulding will marry her boyfriend, who comes from an aristocratic Doncaster family, at York Minster tomorrow.
The chart-topping singer will marry art-dealer fiance Caspar Jopling in the historic cathedral on Saturday – with a host of celebrites and members of the Royal family tipped to attend.
Mr Jopling’s family live at Grade II listed mansion Frickley Hall near Doncaster and early reports suggested the couple would tie the knot there after the Burn and Starry Eyed singer was baptised at All Saints Church in Frickley.
It is widely reported that the Minster service will be followed by a lavish reception at Castle Howard, the stately home near Malton made famous by the 1980s TV series Brideshead Revisited.
The venue has not confirmed it is the location for the reception, but Castle Howard’s website will be closed for a private event on Saturday and photos have been published of big preparations in the grounds.
32-year-old Ellie and 27-year-old Caspar have been together for more than two years and announced their engagement a year ago.
Caspar is the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam.
Mrs Warde-Aldam, whose family own Frickley Hall between Hooton Pagnell and Frickley, has two children with Mr Jopling who she married in 1987 - Charlotte born in 1990 and Caspar born in 1992.
She married Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam in 1997.
The couple live at Frickey Hall in the village which was built in 1760.
The Grade II listed house is the location of the Frickey Horse Trials and the landowning family are part of the UK peerage.
The singer has close links with royalty. She performed at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding party in 2011 and, with her fiance, was a guest at Princess Eugenie’s marriage last October.