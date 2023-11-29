Pop legend Sir Cliff welcomes Lost Chord UK volunteers to concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
For in the audience were Gill Goodrich and Pete Dye, volunteers with South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK.
Along with opera singer Lesley Garrett, Sir Cliff is a long-standing patron of the charity that provides vital interactive musical sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres and across the region and nationally.
And he provided a pair of tickets for his London concert to Lost Chord UK, which were presented to keen volunteers Gill and Pete.
"We had a wonderful weekend away in London attending the Sir Cliff Richard concert as guests of Lost Chord UK,” said Gill.
“He really did amaze us with his performance - even at 83-years-young, he's still got it!
“The band and backing singers were brilliant too and it's not often you get to watch and listen to a National Treasure - what an inspiration he is to us all!”
“Many thanks to Lost Chord UK - and Sir Cliff of course - for this fantastic opportunity. Gill Goodrich & Pete Dye.”
To find out more about the work of Lost Chord UK and how to get involved, visit lost-chord.org.uk