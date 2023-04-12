It's good news for dog lovers – a golden retriever cafe is coming to Sheffield next month to bring together adorable canines and their biggest fans for an afternoon of petting, treats and adorable photos.

Following a successful golden retriever cafe in London, POP+BARK will be bringing their feel-good event to Revolution on Fitzwilliam Street, on Sunday, May 21.

The dog-friendly event firm, which piqued the interest of Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman on Season 20 of Dragons Den, will be taking over the entire venue for an off-lead social experience for all golden retrievers and Goldie-loving humans in South Yorkshire.

Despite POP+BARK owners Anushka Fernando and James Morgan leaving the show without investment, the determined couple from Edinburgh have hosted events across the country, with hopes of expanding into the USA.

POP+BARK is bringing its feel-good Golden Retriever Cafe event to Sheffield in May.

The event guarantees to be an afternoon packed full of fun for the whole family. There will be doggy-sized furniture, fun props, and plenty of photo opportunities, giving your dog a chance to pose up a storm – plus the opportunity for dogs to try out the world’s only Puppuccino Bar. Your goldie can enjoy all sorts of dog-friendly toppings, from fresh blueberries to peanut butter sprinkles. Rudi's The Doggy Barkery will also be serving ‘pupcakes’ and treats for your four-legged friend.

The event will give owners the chance to mingle with others who share their love for the adorable goldie breed, and discover a welcoming community. The event is open to all dog lovers, whether or not you have your own dog in tow.

Tickets for the event are currently available for purchase. Click here to find out more.

