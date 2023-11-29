They won’t be pulling a panto-style pumpkin coach but there will be real ponies to add a little extra Festive sparkle to the annual Sheffcare Christmas party.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffcare is the charity that operates a chain of nine residential care homes across the city.

One of the highlights of every year for both residents and staff is always the Christmas party held at Colley Working Men’s Club in Parson Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of the day’s most popular attraction - along with a traditional appearance by Santa - will be the visit from Smile Ponies, the Sheffield based non-profit Community Interest Company that provides pony therapies around the north of England.

The Sheffcare Christmas Party is back for 2023

The party will also be supporting the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, as activity workers at all the charity’s homes have each raised £100 through special activities to buy a Sheffcare snowflake as part of the the hospital’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign.

Any money left has gone towards buying presents for children at the hospital over the Christmas period.

“Our Christmas party is always a big success and very popular with our residents but this year everybody felt it would be good to make it not just about fun but about giving,” said Sheffcare chief executive Claire Rintoul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad