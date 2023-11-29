Ponies and presents…it’s time for the Sheffcare Christmas party
Sheffcare is the charity that operates a chain of nine residential care homes across the city.
One of the highlights of every year for both residents and staff is always the Christmas party held at Colley Working Men’s Club in Parson Cross.
And one of the day’s most popular attraction - along with a traditional appearance by Santa - will be the visit from Smile Ponies, the Sheffield based non-profit Community Interest Company that provides pony therapies around the north of England.
The party will also be supporting the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, as activity workers at all the charity’s homes have each raised £100 through special activities to buy a Sheffcare snowflake as part of the the hospital’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign.
Any money left has gone towards buying presents for children at the hospital over the Christmas period.
“Our Christmas party is always a big success and very popular with our residents but this year everybody felt it would be good to make it not just about fun but about giving,” said Sheffcare chief executive Claire Rintoul.
“It seems entirely appropriate that some of Sheffield’s oldest residents should be supporting some of Sheffield’s youngest residents and everybody is very excited to see our snowflake lit up and shining throughout Christmas.”