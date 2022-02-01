Ponds Forge Sheffield: this is what Star readers are saying about leisure pool's £500k revamp
Star readers have offered cold first impressions of a £500,000 revamp at Ponds Forge leisure pool.
The first photos of the renovated city centre swimming pool were shared over the weekend after it shut in July for urgent repairs.
Key points include that the flumes have been removed, while new features include a new wave machine, a faster lazy river and a fully refurbished baby pool, along with a disability-friendly pool with hoist.
But just based on pictures, the redesign has sunk with Star readers, with many less-than-complimentary readers dismissing the renovation as “spending £500k to remove the slides”.
“Half a million quid to regrout, take some slides out and wash windows,” said reader Levi Fallon. “Worth every penny.”
“It looks the exact same just no slides,” wrote reader Carrie Brown.
Reader Samantha Jayne Marper wrote: “It looks great for the little children and the area where the slides used to end looks like it’s been transferred to an area for disabled swimmers which is also positive. But for the older children and the adults who like the idea of slides it’s a bit disappointing, especially if they’ve just reached the height they needed to be for the slides.”
"That’s one expensive surfboard,” wrote Christina Edwards, referring to the stand up paddleboard with sail installed as a feature on the far side of the pool.
The revamped pool opened its doors on Monday (January 31) after a select group of swimmers were invited in for a sneak preview on Saturday and gave it the thumbs up.
Nasar Meah was there with his daughter Samayah, aged four, who was visiting for the first time, and he told how they were very impressed.
“She’s loving it and we’ll definitely be back. Her favourite bit is the lazy river,” said Nasar, struggling to make himself heard over the shrieks from other excited youngsters echoing around.
The flumes were initially closed in July before the decision was taken to close the leisure pool for urgent repairs.
Ponds Forge’s new-look leisure pool will host activities including leisure swimming, accessible sessions, social swims, ladies only, Little Swimmers for under five-year olds, swimming lessons and new dementia-friendly sessions after reopening.