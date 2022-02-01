The first photos of the renovated city centre swimming pool were shared over the weekend after it shut in July for urgent repairs.

Key points include that the flumes have been removed, while new features include a new wave machine, a faster lazy river and a fully refurbished baby pool, along with a disability-friendly pool with hoist.

But just based on pictures, the redesign has sunk with Star readers, with many less-than-complimentary readers dismissing the renovation as “spending £500k to remove the slides”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new wave machine in action at Sheffield's Ponds Forge Surf City leisure swimming pool, following a £500,000 refurbishment

“Half a million quid to regrout, take some slides out and wash windows,” said reader Levi Fallon. “Worth every penny.”

“It looks the exact same just no slides,” wrote reader Carrie Brown.

Reader Samantha Jayne Marper wrote: “It looks great for the little children and the area where the slides used to end looks like it’s been transferred to an area for disabled swimmers which is also positive. But for the older children and the adults who like the idea of slides it’s a bit disappointing, especially if they’ve just reached the height they needed to be for the slides.”

The Surf City leisure swimming pool at Ponds Forge in Sheffield is reopening after a £500,000 refurbishment, having been closed since July 2021. A surfboard on display beside the baby pool and disability friendly pool

"That’s one expensive surfboard,” wrote Christina Edwards, referring to the stand up paddleboard with sail installed as a feature on the far side of the pool.

The revamped pool opened its doors on Monday (January 31) after a select group of swimmers were invited in for a sneak preview on Saturday and gave it the thumbs up.

Nasar Meah was there with his daughter Samayah, aged four, who was visiting for the first time, and he told how they were very impressed.

“She’s loving it and we’ll definitely be back. Her favourite bit is the lazy river,” said Nasar, struggling to make himself heard over the shrieks from other excited youngsters echoing around.

The flumes were initially closed in July before the decision was taken to close the leisure pool for urgent repairs.