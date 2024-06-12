Police 'very concerned' for safety of 69-year-old missing man Robert last seen in Fox Hill, Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police believe Robert may be in the Sheffield or Rotherham areas with his car.

A search is underway to find a missing 69-year-old man, who was last seen in a Sheffield neighbourhood five days ago.

Robert, who is from Darley Dale, Derbyshire, was last seen in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield at around 1pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Robert, who is from Darley Dale, Derbyshire, was last seen in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield at around 1pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024Robert, who is from Darley Dale, Derbyshire, was last seen in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield at around 1pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024
Robert, who is from Darley Dale, Derbyshire, was last seen in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield at around 1pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024 | Submit/Adobe

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, June 12, 2024), a Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 69-year-old is believed to be in the Sheffield or Rotherham area with his car, a silver Peugeot 208 which has a registration plate beginning YM51.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

“Robert is 6ft 1ins tall and slim with shoulder length grey hair and stubble.

“He was last seen wearing green gardening trousers.

“Have you seen Robert or his car?”

Anyone with any information which could help Derbyshire Police find Robert is asked to please contact them by calling 101 with reference 1491 of June 11, 2024.

Related topics:Missing PeopleSheffieldPoliceDerbyshireDarley Dale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.