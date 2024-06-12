Police 'very concerned' for safety of 69-year-old missing man Robert last seen in Fox Hill, Sheffield
A search is underway to find a missing 69-year-old man, who was last seen in a Sheffield neighbourhood five days ago.
Robert, who is from Darley Dale, Derbyshire, was last seen in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield at around 1pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024.
Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, June 12, 2024), a Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 69-year-old is believed to be in the Sheffield or Rotherham area with his car, a silver Peugeot 208 which has a registration plate beginning YM51.
“Robert is 6ft 1ins tall and slim with shoulder length grey hair and stubble.
“He was last seen wearing green gardening trousers.
“Have you seen Robert or his car?”
Anyone with any information which could help Derbyshire Police find Robert is asked to please contact them by calling 101 with reference 1491 of June 11, 2024.
