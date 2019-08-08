Police tracing key witness to fatal Rotherham crash
Police are tracing a key witness to a fatal collision in Rotherham earlier this year.
Pedestrian Darren Smith, aged 42, was killed after being hit by a car in Common Lane between Ravenfield Common and Braithwell on Thursday, March 14, at about 8.20pm.
Detectives believe another man was walking along that stretch of road at the time of the collision and would like him to contact them.
PC Richard Thorley, of South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit, said: “We believe this man, and potential witness, may have spoken to an officer in a marked patrol car that night. We would very much like to identify this man as we think he may have witnessed the collision in which Mr Smith sadly died.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The police watchdog – the Independent Office for Police Conduct – is investigating the contact South Yorkshire Police officers had with Mr Smith earlier that evening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 867 of 14 March.