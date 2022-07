Gordon was last seen around 8.30am leaving a business on Park Spring Road in the Little Houghton area, Barnsley.

Police then launched an urgent appeal to find him as they were becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

On Thursday evening, July 21, South Yorkshire police said Gordon has been found ‘safe and well’.

Gordon, aged 57, went missing from Barnsley at 8.30am on Thursday (July 21).