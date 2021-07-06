Police step up search for missing Sheffield man after van found near Ladybower Reservoir

The search for a missing Sheffield man has been stepped up today after his van was found near a reservoir.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:21 pm

Ben Whittington, 26, was last seen on Welwyn Road, in Gleadless, yesterday, at around 6am, and he has not been heard from since.

Officers searching for him this morning found a Volkswagen Transporter van which he was believed to have been driving, close to Ladybower Reservoir.

Ben Whittington, 26, is missing from his home in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police urged anybody who in the Derbyshire area or out and about in the Peak District to keep an eye out for Ben.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were now helping with the search.

Ben is described as white and around 5ft8ins, with light blond hair. He is believed to be wearing a green hoody with black arms that says ‘Snickers’ across the front, grey and black work trousers, a black gilet and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 168 of July 5.

SheffieldPolice