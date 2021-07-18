Police 'seriously concerned' for missing woman from Sheffield
A woman from Sheffield has gone missing in the Peak District, with police ‘seriously concerned’ for her welfare.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 7:12 am
Charlotte Harden, 46, was last seen in the Far Hill area of Bradwell, Derbyshire, last night at around 10.50pm.
She is white, slim, has shoulder length dark hair, and was wearing black shorts and a floral vest top when she went missing. She may also be carrying a black handbag.
Anyone who has seen Charlotte, or has any idea of her current location, is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, or contact them via Facebook Twitter or their website, quoting incident number 1420 of July 17.