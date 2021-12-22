Police search for missing Sheffield man, 27, last seen near city park

Officers in Sheffield are appealing for help in finding a missing man named Benjamin.

By Lloyd Bent
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 8:19 am

Benjamin, aged 27, was last seen at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 21) when he was in the Weston Park area of Sheffield.

He is white, 6ft tall, of a large build and has short, blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, green jogging bottoms and trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 460 of December 21.

Missing Benjamin, aged 27, was last seen in the Weston Park area of Sheffield
