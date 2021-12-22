Benjamin, aged 27, was last seen at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 21) when he was in the Weston Park area of Sheffield.

He is white, 6ft tall, of a large build and has short, blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, green jogging bottoms and trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 460 of December 21.