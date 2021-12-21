Police search for missing Sheffield man, 27
Officers in Sheffield are appealing for help in finding a missing man named Benjamin.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:33 pm
Benjamin, 27, was last seen around 2.00pm today (Tuesday, 21 December) when he was in the Western Park area of Sheffield.
He is white, 6ft tall and of a large build with blonde short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, like in the photo, green jogging bottoms and trainers.
If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 460 of 21 December.