Police search for missing Sheffield man, 27

Benjamin, 27, was last seen around 2.00pm today (Tuesday, 21 December) when he was in the Western Park area of Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is white, 6ft tall and of a large build with blonde short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, like in the photo, green jogging bottoms and trainers.

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 460 of 21 December.