Police search for missing Sheffield man, 27

Officers in Sheffield are appealing for help in finding a missing man named Benjamin.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:33 pm

Benjamin, 27, was last seen around 2.00pm today (Tuesday, 21 December) when he was in the Western Park area of Sheffield.

He is white, 6ft tall and of a large build with blonde short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, like in the photo, green jogging bottoms and trainers.

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 460 of 21 December.

Police are searching for Benjamin, 27.
