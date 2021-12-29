Police search for missing man with links to Froggatt Edge near Sheffield

Police are looking for a missing 43-year-old who is believed to have links to Froggatt Edge, close to Sheffield.

By Lloyd Bent
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:40 pm

Humberside Police are searching for a man named Owen, from the Brough area, who is believed to have links to Froggatt Edge.

Owen was last seen in Doncaster on Wednesday, December 15 and has also links to North Yorkshire.

He was reported as missing on the December 18.

Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing, but Humberside Police, assisted by forces in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, are appealing for anyone who has seen Owen to contact them.

He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps and is fitted with a static tow bar.

He is also known to frequent rural locations.

Own is 5ft 10ins tall, with short, brown hair and a beard. He has a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.

If you have seen Owen, or know where he is, call Humberside Police on 101 and quote log number 230 of December 18.

