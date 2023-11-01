News you can trust since 1887
Worried police have launched a search and issued a picture of a 28-year-old man missing from home in Dronfield

Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Worried police have launched a search after a man went missing from his home near Sheffield.

Derbyshire Police say they are concerned for the safety of the man, who they have named only as Jack, who has not been seen since 10.30pm on Monday, October 30, and have issued his picture as part of the search.

The 28-year-old, from Dronfield, is described as being around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build with short brown hair and stubble.

Derbyshire Police have issued an appeal to trace Jack, who has gone missing from his home in Dronfield. Picture: Derbyshire Police
Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement: "He was last seen wearing dark clothing, walking boots and a high-vis jacket.

"Jack is believed to be travelling in a silver Ford Mondeo, registration beginning YR08, which has distinctive yellow tinted headlights."

Officers have appealed for anyone who has seen Jack, or has any information on his whereabouts to contact them, quoting the reference 252 of October 31

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire police on an online contact form, with a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page with a direct message to @DerPolContact on Twitter, or by calling 101.

