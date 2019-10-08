Police rule out 'man with gun' claim as officers respond to incident at Doncaster hospital

Police have ruled out claims that a man with a gun was spotted at Doncaster Royal Infirmary this afternoon.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 17:30 pm

Pictures emerged of at least five police cars outside the hospital this afternoon.

A person who was at the scene, and sent in these pictures, said there were reports of a man with a gun – however police have just confirmed that this is not true.

Police at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police and the hospital are issuing staments shortly.

Officers at the scene.
Police officers at the hospital.