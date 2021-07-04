Police renew appeal for information to find missing Barnsley man
Police have renewed their appeal for information to help find a Barnsley man who has been missing for more than 24 hours.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:14 pm
Mark Robinson, 28 was last seen on Wilthorpe Avenue at around 4:10pm on Saturday (July 3) and was reported missing at 6:30pm.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue Adidas t-shirt with navy blue bottoms, and is described as 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with a beard.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 768 of 3 July 2021.